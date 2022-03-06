IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 860.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 47,963 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. VGI Partners Ltd raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 331,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 91.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

