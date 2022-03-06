iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of iCAD worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 17.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iCAD by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,475 shares of company stock valued at $185,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. StockNews.com cut iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

