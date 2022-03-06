ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

ICF International stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. 92,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,918. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

