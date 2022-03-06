IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.43% of IDACORP worth $74,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.