iExec RLC Hits Market Cap of $137.51 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00004477 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $137.51 million and $6.24 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00035370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00104403 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

