IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock valued at $985,067,322. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

