IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $390.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

