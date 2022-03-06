IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 607 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock worth $11,953,100 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.55 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.