IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 601.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,550,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 101,992 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

