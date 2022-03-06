iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.94. 750,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,822. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
