iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.94. 750,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,822. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $447,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.