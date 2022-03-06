Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

