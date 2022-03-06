Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $506.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.