ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.17. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 201,265 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 169,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.