ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.17. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 201,265 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
