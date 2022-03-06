INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of INMB opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. INmune Bio has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

