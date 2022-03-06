INmune Bio’s (INMB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 182.41% from the stock’s previous close.

INMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

INMB opened at $7.79 on Friday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.58.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $5,341,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $2,399,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

