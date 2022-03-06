Innova Wealth Partners Takes $233,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW opened at $224.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.07 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

