Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE:IIPR opened at $182.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.