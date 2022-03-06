Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. Inphi has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $185.28.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.