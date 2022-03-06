Insider Buying: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,110,250.49 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $22.08 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $36,265,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

