Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,239,067.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CPE opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

