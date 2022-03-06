Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) VP Sells $148,730.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $103.84 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.86.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

