Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells 21,490 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DVAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
