Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells 21,490 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DVAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.