Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Sells $250,400.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

