Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Sells $250,400.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EPR Properties stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
About EPR Properties (Get Rating)
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
