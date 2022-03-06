Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $1,572,450.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24.
GNRC stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.17 and its 200 day moving average is $381.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.
Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
