Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $1,572,450.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24.

GNRC stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.17 and its 200 day moving average is $381.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

