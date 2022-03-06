Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $76,369.44 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

