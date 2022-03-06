Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) EVP Sells $174,767.49 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 389,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

