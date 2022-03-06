Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) EVP Sells $174,767.49 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 389,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
