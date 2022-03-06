Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $349,314.60 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KIDS opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

