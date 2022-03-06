Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $29,330.12 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LUNG stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.