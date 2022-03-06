Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $29,330.12 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LUNG stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

