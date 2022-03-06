Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,902,993.62 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $89.89 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

