Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Sells $1,100,218.00 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sysco stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.