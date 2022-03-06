Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Sells 155 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 155 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $23,794.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PG opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.55 and a one year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $4,657,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,972,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

