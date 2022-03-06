Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriMas stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TriMas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TriMas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

