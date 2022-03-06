Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $18,420,000.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

