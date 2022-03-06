Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $8,395,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 436,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $233.83. 163,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,465. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.