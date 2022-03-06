Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $233.83. 163,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,465. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.12.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.