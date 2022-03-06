Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of IPAR traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 167,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

