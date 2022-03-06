InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 228.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,338.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

