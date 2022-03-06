Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $39,138,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $7,801,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 253,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after buying an additional 244,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.