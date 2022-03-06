International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.18

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 836410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.