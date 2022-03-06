International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 31st total of 313,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

IMXI opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.52.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

