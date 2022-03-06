International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 430,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in International Paper by 115.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

