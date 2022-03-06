International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $155.00

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.09), with a volume of 1843082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.15).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

