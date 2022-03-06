International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $155.00

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.09), with a volume of 1843082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.15).
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.