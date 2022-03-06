Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll stock remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading on Friday. Interroll has a one year low of $4,308.28 and a one year high of $4,308.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,308.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Interroll from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

