Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.86

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.86 and last traded at C$22.99, with a volume of 27226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.42.

ITP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

