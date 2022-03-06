Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.86

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.86 and last traded at C$22.99, with a volume of 27226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.42.

ITP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.