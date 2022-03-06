Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $623.33 Average PT from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $616.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.95. 1,611,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.68. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

