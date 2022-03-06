Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 832,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

INUV opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

