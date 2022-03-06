Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 223,240 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 500,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,509,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 66,559 shares during the period.

BSCU stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

