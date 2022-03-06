Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 228,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,206,379 shares.The stock last traded at $22.09 and had previously closed at $21.91.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

