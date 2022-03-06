Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,373,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,674,000 after acquiring an additional 431,591 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $13.59 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

