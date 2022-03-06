Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $28.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Invesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Invesco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.