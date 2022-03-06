Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.